Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target Raised to $33.00

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub lowered Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Athenex in a report on Sunday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of ATNX opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. Athenex has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,114,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,902,624.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 91.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,204 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Athenex by 5.4% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 194,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

