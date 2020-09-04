Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALFVY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $26.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

