Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at Raymond James

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

XLY opened at C$0.17 on Monday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $193.83 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$9.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Auxly Cannabis Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It also offers products through its retail store. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.