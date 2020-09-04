Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.20.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 3,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $25,339.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

CDMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avid Bioservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

