Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, Aegis restated a buy rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43. Avinger has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.63. The company has a market cap of $39.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.57.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 283.92% and a negative net margin of 225.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that Avinger will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Avinger stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Avinger Inc (NASDAQ:AVGR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 568,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Avinger makes up approximately 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Avinger as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

