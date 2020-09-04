Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Short Interest Update

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the July 30th total of 711,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASM shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of ASM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 18,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,159. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.49.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 410.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

