Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXLA. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Axcella Health from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $4.48 on Monday. Axcella Health has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $7.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The company has a market cap of $178.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.21.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 1,168.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 17,569 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Axcella Health by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

