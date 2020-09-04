B2Gold’s (BTG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B2Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in B2Gold by 112.0% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,893,000 after buying an additional 361,760 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in B2Gold by 64.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 329,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 129,310 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in B2Gold by 149.4% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 980,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 587,557 shares during the last quarter.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

