Baader Bank Reiterates €40.00 Price Target for Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW)

Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.03 ($37.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €39.00 ($45.89).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW opened at €38.18 ($44.92) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a one year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is €30.17.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.