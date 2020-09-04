Ball (NYSE:BLL) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $84.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp is poised well to gain from the growing global beverage-can demand as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. The company is thus investing in growing its capacity to capitalize on this current trend. Also, higher at-home consumption amid the pandemic is anticipated to sustain demand for the company's products. The Aerospace segment is likely to benefit from its strong backlog levels and business wins. Ball Corp’s balance sheet remains healthy and provides flexibility to invest in growth. Focus on launching new products and cost-cutting efforts will also aid results. The earnings estimates for the third quarter and current year have, thus, undergone positive revisions lately. However, supply constraints and incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic may affect the company's results in the near term.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.00.

BLL opened at $83.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.18. Ball has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $84.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,396,481 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Investment Management Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

