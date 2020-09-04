Ball (NYSE:BLL) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.54

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.54 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 37856 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ball from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,933 shares of company stock worth $3,396,481 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ball by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Ball by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Ball by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after buying an additional 24,951 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

