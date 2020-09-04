Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the July 30th total of 7,920,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.66.

BLDP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.72. 268,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,012,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.56. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 840,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 81.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,727,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 774,921 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $8,153,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

