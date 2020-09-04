Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €3.44 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.44 ($4.05) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €3.28 ($3.86).

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a fifty-two week low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a fifty-two week high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.