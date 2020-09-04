Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.14 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC set a €2.30 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on shares of Banco Santander and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.59 ($3.05).

Banco Santander has a 52-week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

