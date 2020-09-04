Bank of America Analysts Give salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) a $280.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.60.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $265.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $255.94 billion, a PE ratio of 103.52, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.97 and a 200-day moving average of $179.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,979,513.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanford Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $4,664,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,086.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock worth $160,984,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

