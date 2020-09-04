Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. "

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Bank Of Princeton from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.49. Bank Of Princeton has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.43.

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.69 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Of Princeton will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Bank Of Princeton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 284,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Bank Of Princeton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank Of Princeton by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

