Barclays Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $16.00

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

HUN stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit