Barclays Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $16.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Huntsman alerts:

HUN stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.08. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,749,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 244.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,107,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 324.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,813,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Huntsman by 45.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,977,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Huntsman by 27.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,721,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.