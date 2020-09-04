Barclays Initiates Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.58.

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

