Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 40.4% in August

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Basanite Company Profile

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

