Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Up 40.4% in August

Basanite Inc (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the July 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BASA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,168,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,843. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.48.
Basanite Company Profile
