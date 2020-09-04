Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Bayhorse Silver shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 243,478 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 375,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$837,588.96.

About Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS)

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

Featured Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Bayhorse Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayhorse Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit