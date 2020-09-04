Bayhorse Silver (CVE:BHS) Shares Gap Up to $0.16

Bayhorse Silver Inc (CVE:BHS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.18. Bayhorse Silver shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 243,478 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30.

In other Bayhorse Silver news, Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 375,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,469,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$837,588.96.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon; and a 75% undivided right, title, and interest in the Bridging the Gap (Government Gulch) Property situated in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, Idaho.

