BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) Stock Position Cut by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,001 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 131,835 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. FMR LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,130 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after acquiring an additional 257,502 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 20,996 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 11,912 shares during the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.14. 235,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group Ltd has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $58.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.