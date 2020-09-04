BidaskClub Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?

Analyst Recommendations for Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit