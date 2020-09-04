BidaskClub Lowers Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Green Plains from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.59. Green Plains has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $17.76.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $417.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,816. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $341,550 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 131.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $26,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

