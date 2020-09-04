BidaskClub Lowers Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Novanta from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

NOVT stock opened at $104.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Novanta has a twelve month low of $66.44 and a twelve month high of $117.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.25 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.42.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.12 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 9,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total transaction of $1,003,454.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,442,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $774,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,410,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,016 shares of company stock valued at $3,436,785. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,616,000 after buying an additional 26,663 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 335,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,784,000 after buying an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novanta by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 212,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 54,661 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

