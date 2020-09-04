BidaskClub Lowers SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.38.

Shares of SPSC opened at $80.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $83.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $75.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.39 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 7,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $518,051.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 47,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $3,502,033.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,487,877.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,058 shares of company stock worth $10,327,715 in the last three months. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 31.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

