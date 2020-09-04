Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Big Lots stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Big Lots has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.49, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.70%.

In other Big Lots news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after acquiring an additional 222,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after acquiring an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

