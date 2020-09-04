BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BIGC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

