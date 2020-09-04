BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. KeyCorp started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.