BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.