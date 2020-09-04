BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.