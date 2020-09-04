BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Now Covered by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for BigCommerce’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a market perform rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

NASDAQ BIGC opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $63.77 and a 52 week high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

