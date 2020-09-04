BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) in a research report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday. They issued an underweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.50.

BIGC stock opened at $93.49 on Monday. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $162.50.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's platform simplifies the creation of engaging online stores. It powers its customers' branded ecommerce stores and their cross-channel connections to various online marketplaces, social networks, and offline point-of-sale systems.

