BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.63

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 2925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.94.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $753.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.47 and a beta of 1.70.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 685,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $9,932,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $194,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 591,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,338. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.