Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 67.54% and a negative net margin of 51.37%.

Shares of Biomerica stock opened at $5.86 on Friday. Biomerica has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of -0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

BMRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Biomerica from $6.25 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Biomerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal samples from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the human body in extremely small concentrations.

