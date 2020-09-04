BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BioNano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The Company offers proprietary nanochannel chips, automated imaging instrument, integrated primary and secondary software, and application specific reagents. BioNano Genomics, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Get BioNano Genomics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on BNGO. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of BNGO opened at $0.54 on Monday. BioNano Genomics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.67.

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). BioNano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 15,217.90% and a negative net margin of 390.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNano Genomics will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioNano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.