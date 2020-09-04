bitCNY Price Hits $0.14 (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.07 million and approximately $172.34 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00119697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00200648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.01525123 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000329 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00180102 BTC.

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

bitCNY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

