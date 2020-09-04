Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Sells $12,395,296.00 in Stock

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) CEO Therese Tucker sold 144,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $12,395,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,613,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BL opened at $85.87 on Friday. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $94.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.94 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200-day moving average of $69.95.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blackline from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackline from $54.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackline by 3,860.9% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,826,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Blackline by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after purchasing an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,889,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Blackline by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 730,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,453,000 after purchasing an additional 281,442 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackline

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

