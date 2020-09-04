BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) by 40.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 633.1% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BBK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $16.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular federal income taxes.

