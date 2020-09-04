Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $14,910.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $597,004.88.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 175,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,654. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $19.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.93 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

