Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,938.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Susan Seilheimer Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 17th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 1,050 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $14,910.00.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 39,071 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $597,004.88.
- On Wednesday, July 15th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $19,980.00.
- On Friday, June 26th, Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $16,120.00.
Shares of NYSE BE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.81. 175,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,822,654. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 3.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.98. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $19.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 454.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.93% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
