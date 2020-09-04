Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D-“

TheStreet downgraded shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ BRBS opened at $13.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.11. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $13.41 and a one year high of $23.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares during the first quarter worth $638,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking and mortgage lending services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, jackpot, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, personal, commercial real estate, business term, working capital, small business, agriculture, and start up loans, as well as home equity and operating lines of credit, and letters of credit.

