bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded bluebird bio from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $58.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its 200-day moving average is $60.97. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $109.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 47.02% and a negative net margin of 272.66%. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total transaction of $27,275.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,089.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 69.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the second quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in bluebird bio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

