BMC Equities Research Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Buy

BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.
BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.47.
Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $32.47.
In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
