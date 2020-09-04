BMC Equities Research Upgrades Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) to Buy

BMC Equities Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning. They currently have $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Builders FirstSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Builders FirstSource from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.47.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.64. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $32.47.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $39,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 622.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

