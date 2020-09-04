BMO Capital Markets Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$70.00

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$70.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Analyst Recommendations for BRP (TSE:DOO)

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit