BMO Capital Markets Increases BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$70.00

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

DOO has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$28.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Securities raised BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on BRP from C$69.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$66.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of BRP stock opened at C$70.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.02. BRP has a 1-year low of C$18.56 and a 1-year high of C$75.37.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.