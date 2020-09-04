BMO Capital Markets Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $400.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their target price on Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Argus upped their target price on Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadcom from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $344.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $352.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.59 and its 200-day moving average is $288.16. Broadcom has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

