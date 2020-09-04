BMO Capital Markets Raises Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Price Target to $13.25

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.50 to $13.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NWHUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $12.00 to $12.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.25 to $11.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $8.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at December 31 2019, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 175 income-producing properties and 14.5 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

