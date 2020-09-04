BMO Capital Markets Trims Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Target Price to $14.75

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $14.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $11.75 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $8.65 on Monday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.86.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.