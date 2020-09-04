BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 17th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has decreased its dividend by 13.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:DMB traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.63. 44,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,045. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond InfrstrcFndInc has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $15.13.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

