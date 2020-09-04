Bob’s Repair 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,611.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Bob’s Repair coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $51.55 and $18.94. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $367,028.91 and approximately $10,611.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00042804 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $587.45 or 0.05620886 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003796 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00034858 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Coin Profile

BOB is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official message board is medium.com/@bobsrepair

Buying and Selling Bob’s Repair

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob's Repair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bob's Repair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bob's Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

