BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $34.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

