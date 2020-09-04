BofA Securities Initiates Coverage on Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) in a research report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ AFIB opened at $34.28 on Monday. Acutus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.
About Acutus Medical
Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators
Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.