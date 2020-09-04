Boralex (TSE:BLX) Earns Outperform Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$39.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BLX. Raymond James increased their price objective on Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boralex from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Boralex from C$35.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boralex has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$37.71.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$32.98 on Monday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$17.91 and a 12-month high of C$36.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.69.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$131.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

