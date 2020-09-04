Boralex (TSE:BLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

TD Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Boralex from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Boralex from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.71.

Get Boralex alerts:

BLX opened at C$32.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion and a PE ratio of -152.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.91. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$17.91 and a 1 year high of C$36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.